Pakistan: 24 Killed, Over 40 Injured in Railway Station Blast

At least 24 people were reported dead, and over 40 others were reported injured after an explosion rocked the Quetta Railway Station in Pakistan's Balochistan on Saturday when a train was preparing to leave for Peshawar from one of the platforms.

The senior superintendent of police operations for Quetta, Mohammad Baloch said the incident “seems to be a suicide blast” adding that it was too early to confirm. He also said that an investigation has been started to find details of the same.

SSP Mohammad Baloch also said that around 100 people were present at the location when the incident took place. Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind gave a statement saying that the police and security forces had reached the site of the incident.

He added the incident is was being investigated and the Bomb Disposal Squad was collecting evidence from the site. Shahid Rind also said the death toll from the attack was likely to rise as some of the wounded passengers were listed in critical condition. An emergency has been imposed in the hospitals there, adding that the injured were being provided with medical aid.