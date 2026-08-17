Palmee Borthakur Questions Legal, Financial Support to Shyamkanu and Siddharth After Today’s Hearing

Guwahati: Today, following the Supreme Court’s decision to decline bail to Shyamkanu Mahanta in the alleged murder of legend Zubeen Garg, the singer’s sister, Palmee Borthakur, questioned the legal and financial support available to the accused.

In a social media post ahead of the hearing, Borthakur raised questions about how Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma were able to pursue proceedings before the Supreme Court despite their bank accounts allegedly being frozen.

“Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, serious accused, have approached the Supreme Court and proceeded for hearing even after all their bank accounts were frozen. It is a matter of concern. Who is providing them legal and financial support? What forces are supporting them?” she wrote.

Borthakur also expressed her faith in the judiciary and said she was praying for justice for Zubeen Garg. “I pray to the unseen and have faith in the judiciary, for justice for Zubeen da. Today is an important day,” she said.

Mahanta had approached the Supreme Court challenging the Gauhati High Court’s 29th May order rejecting his bail application. During Monday’s hearing, the prosecution opposed his release, while Mahanta’s counsel sought bail.

The Supreme Court ultimately declined to grant bail, allowing the trial in the case to continue while Mahanta remains in custody.