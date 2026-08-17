Supreme Court To Hear Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Bail Plea

Guwahati: Today,the Supreme Court will hear the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the prime accused in the case concerning the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore last year.

Mahanta has challenged the the Gauhati High Court on 29th May, which rejected his bail application. The Supreme Court had earlier issued notice to the Assam government and sought its response to the plea.

Mahanta, the organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore, was arrested in October 2025 and is among seven accused in the case. A fast-track court in Assam has framed murder charges against four accused, including Mahanta, while the remaining three face other charges. All the accused have pleaded not guilty. The trial began with the recording of witness evidence on 8th June.

The case relates to Zubeen Garg’s death on 19th September 2025, during a yacht outing in Singapore. While Singapore authorities found no evidence of foul play and the state coroner ruled the death an accidental drowning, Assam’s investigation led to a separate criminal case.

The investigation team has also produced electronic devices and other digital material before the trial court, with investigators stating that the material forms part of the evidence relied upon in the chargesheet.

The Supreme Court’s decision will determine whether Mahanta is granted bail as the trial continues.