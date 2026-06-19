Panbazar Police Arrests Two Alleged Drug Peddlers, Seize Suspected Heroin

Guwahati: In an anti-narcotics operation, Panbazar Police have arrested two drug peddlers and confiscated a large quantity of suspected heroin in Guwahati.

The operation was conducted on 19th June near the railway parking area near the Shiva Mandir under the jurisdiction of Panbazar Police Station, after specific intelligence inputs regarding suspected drug-related activities in the area.

During the search, police recovered 12.69 grams of suspected heroin, which was concealed inside a soap case in an apparent attempt to avoid detection. The contraband was seized in the presence of witnesses in accordance with legal procedures.

The arrested people have been identified as Rajiv Das and Rahul Ali. Both of them have been taken into custody and are being questioned about the source of the narcotics and their possible links to a wider drug trafficking network.

The police team stated that a case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and further investigations are ongoing.

The seizure is part of Assam Police's continuing campaign against narcotics trafficking and the distribution of illegal drugs across the state. Police have intensified surveillance and enforcement measures in recent months as part of a broader crackdown on the drug trade.