Drug Bust in Doboka: Two Suspected Peddlers Arrested, Heroin Seized

Guwahati: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, a joint operation conducted by police teams from Hojai and Doboka led to the arrest of two suspected drug peddlers at in Doboka on Moday.

Acting on specific inputs relating to illegal drug-related activities in the area, the police launched a joint operation that resulted in the arrest of the two suspects. During the raid, police officers recovered and seized around 15 soap boxes containing suspected narcotic substances believed to be heroin.

The arrested person were taken into custody at the scene, while the seized contraband was confiscated and sent for further examination as part of the ongoing investigation. The police team stated that the operation forms part of a broader effort to curb the growing menace of drug trafficking in the region.

Investigators are currently questioning the arrested person to confirm the source of the drugs and to determine whether they are linked to a larger drug trafficking network operating within or beyond the district.

The investigation remains active and that further arrests cannot be ruled out as more information emerges.

Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.