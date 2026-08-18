Pandu College Professor Found Dead Inside The Campus Under Mysterious Circumstances

Guwahati: Today morning, a body of a college professor was discovered on the Pandu College campus in Guwahati, prompting the Jalukbari Police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The deceased has been identified as Pranjal Bhuyan, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemistry at Pandu College.

As per initial information, college authorities alerted the Jalukbari Police after the professor’s body was found on the campus. A police team subsequently arrived at the spot, secured the area and began a preliminary investigation to ascertain the sequence of events leading to his death.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Police team, along with forensic personnel, are examining the scene and collecting evidence as part of the investigation.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Further details are awaited.