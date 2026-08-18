Water Pipeline Burst Creates Fountain-Like Scene in Mathgharia

Guwahati: Today, morning a water pipeline burst at Mathgharia No. 2 in Guwahati ,sending a powerful gush of water several feet into the air and flooding the road.

The incident occurred in front of the Durga Mandir, where a water pipeline reportedly developed a leak while cable-laying work was being carried out nearby. The sudden burst created a fountain-like scene, with large quantities of water flowing onto the road.

The waterlogging disrupted traffic and caused considerable inconvenience to residents, pedestrians and commuters in the area. The incident also resulted in severe traffic congestion as vehicles struggled to pass through the affected stretch.

As per people of that area , the concerned department was informed about the pipeline burst. However, officials had reportedly not reached the spot at the time of reporting, leading to anger among residents. The incident has once again raised concerns over damage to water pipelines during infrastructure and utility work in Guwahati.

More details are awaited.