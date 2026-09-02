Parikshit Sharma Testifies in Court in Zubeen Garg Case

Guwahati: Parikshit Sharma, an Assam native residing in Singapore who was present at the yacht party attended by singer Zubeen Garg, testified before a fast-track court in Guwahati in connection with the singer’s death.

Sharma, a member of the Assam Association, Singapore, became the first Assamese resident of Singapore to record his statement before the special court investigating Garg’s death on 19th September 2025.

Speaking to media person after the hearing, Sharma said his cross-examination had not been completed and that he had been summoned to appear before the court again on Thursday.

“I deposed before the court. The cross-examination hasn’t ended and I have been summoned to appear for the second day tomorrow,” Sharma said.

Sharma, along with three other Assamese residents of Singapore, had earlier appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Assam Government to investigate Garg’s death.

The singer’s death in Singapore on 19th September last year triggered widespread grief across Assam and other parts of the country, with the circumstances surrounding his demise continuing to be investigated.