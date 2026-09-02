Zubeen Garg Case: Parikshit Sharma Appears Before Fast-Track Court

Guwahati: Parikshit Sharma, an Assamese associated with the Assam Association in Singapore, has appeared before a fast-track court to record his testimony in the Zubeen Garg death case.

Sharma is reportedly the first Assamese member of the Assam Association who was present aboard the yacht on 19th September , 2025, to appear before the court as a witness. He was reportedly on the yacht when the incident occurred and is expected to provide an account of the events he witnessed that day.

His testimony is likely to be significant to the ongoing investigation and court proceedings, particularly as police, court and CBI continue to examine the circumstances surrounding Zubeen’s death.

With Sharma now appearing before the fast-track court, attention is expected to focus on his account of the events aboard the yacht and any information he may provide regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.

More Details are awaited.