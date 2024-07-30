Paris Olympics: Captain Harmanpreet Singh's Late Goal Rescues India Against Argentina

PARIS: Skipper Harmanpreet Singh salvaged India from the jaws of defeat by netting home a last-minute penalty corner as the men's hockey team held former champions Argentina to a 1-1 draw in a Pool B clash played on Monday.

India had missed nine penalty corners when Harmanpreet scored, sending the ball into the top of the net.

Argentina would be disappointed with Maico Casella's missed penalty in the 36th minute.

Lucas Martinez had given his team the lead in the 22nd minute with a field goal, and Harmanpreet, who had scored against New Zealand in the dying minutes, did so a minute before the final whistle.