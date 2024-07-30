Paris Olympics: Captain Harmanpreet Singh's Late Goal Rescues India Against Argentina

PARIS: Skipper Harmanpreet Singh salvaged India from the jaws of defeat by netting home a last-minute penalty corner as the men's hockey team held former champions Argentina to a 1-1 draw in a Pool B clash played on Monday.
India had missed nine penalty corners when Harmanpreet scored, sending the ball into the top of the net.
Argentina would be disappointed with Maico Casella's missed penalty in the 36th minute.
Lucas Martinez had given his team the lead in the 22nd minute with a field goal, and Harmanpreet, who had scored against New Zealand in the dying minutes, did so a minute before the final whistle.
Coming off a loss to Australia, the Rio Olympic winners were anxious for a win but had to settle for a draw despite dominating proceedings for the majority of the match.
Argentina dominated possession, but India struggled to penetrate the opposing circle throughout.
The first quarter remained goalless, with neither team capitalizing on the short corners they received.
India maintained their aerial clearances but suffered from a lack of finishing ability in the opposition 'D'.
The Argentines were also looking for aerial balls, but a clear sight of goal escaped them as well.
India earned a penalty corner in the tenth minute, but Sanjay's shot was saved by the Argentines. Abhishek also had an opportunity, but his shot struck the crossbar in the tenth minute.
The South Americans had their first chance a minute later, but Domene's attempt went wide.
In the second quarter, India faced a couple of PCs, but Argentine custodian Tomas Santiago was up to the task, saving a strong effort from skipper Harmanpreet with his right leg after saving off the first threat.
Argentina broke the tie in the second quarter, taking the lead with a field goal.
India was taken aback when Martinez's rough shot went inside and evaded the outstretched hands of diving custodian PR Sreejesh, who should have saved it in the first place.
Martinez took a first-time shot from inside the D after being set up by Bautista Zubeldia Capurro's excellent 3D play on the right flank.
India was shocked by the strike and rushed to the opposing circle, but they lost possession and were forced to return to midfield. The majority of the game was played in the Indian half.
Jarmanpreet attempted a shot from outside the circle on the right flank but was unable to connect, and Indian lost possession yet again. Following the first half, the former champions lead 1-0. The South Americans intensified their attacks in the third quarter. Manpreet and Abhishek also attempted a move, but Santiago stopped them.
Argentina received a short corner in the 36th minute but were unable to convert, while Casella Schuth missed a penalty stroke, much to the surprise of the squad. It had a terrific opportunity to go 2-0 up, but he shot wide.
The Argentines mostly controlled the game, smartly maintaining possession, but at the end of the fourth quarter, India came on strong with a slew of attacks.
However, they missed another penalty corner after Harmanpreet's attempt was diverted by the on-rusher.
A desperate India attempted another attack from the left flank but lost control at the edge of the circle.
The team appeared to be heading for its first defeat, but Harmanpreet timed the PC conversion precisely.
