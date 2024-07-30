Paris Olympics: Manika Batra Progresses To Pre-Quarters; Scripts History

PARIS: Veteran Indian table tennis star Manika Batra has etched her name in the history books by defeating local favourite and 12th seed Prithika Pavade in the Round of 32 clash in the women's singles event in table tennis at the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

18th seed Manika produced a stellar show as she completely dominated her higher-ranked opponent and sealed the deal without even dropping a single set.

Batra cruised past her opponent 4-0 by a scoreline of 11-9, 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 against her French opponent as she progressed to the Round of 16 stage and gave her a chance to have a shot at winning a medal for India.