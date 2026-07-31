Assam Announces Rs 1.5 Lakh Aid for Flood-Hit Namghars, Loan Relief for Borrowers

Guwahati: People affected by the recent floods in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat will receive financial support from the Assam government, including loan repayment relief, assistance for small traders and grants for damaged Namghars.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the measures after chairing a special meeting of the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) on Thursday to review the difficulties faced by flood-affected borrowers.

As part of the relief package, every flood-affected Namghar in Sivasagar and Charaideo will receive a one-time grant of Rs 1.5 lakh for restoration.

To reduce the financial burden on borrowers, the government said the repayment period for eligible bank loans will be extended by 6 months to up to 7 years, depending on the type of loan and individual requirements.

The state has also announced support for small business owners. Retail shop owners affected by the floods will be eligible for an additional loan of Rs 10,000 without having to provide any new collateral or mortgage.

Sharing the decisions on social media, the Chief Minister said the measures were taken to help families, farmers, traders and other borrowers recover from the widespread damage caused by the recent floods.

The relief comes as the government continues rehabilitation work in the worst-affected districts of Upper Assam, where thousands of people suffered losses to homes, shops, farmland and other property following the devastating floods.