Parliament Passes Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill 2026 to Recognise Digital Bank Records

New Delhi: Parliament has passed the Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026, after the Rajya Sabha approved the legislation on Monday. The Lok Sabha had already passed the Bill.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, saying it seeks to modernise the legal framework governing the use of bankers’ books as evidence and bring it in line with the country’s rapidly evolving digital banking system.

The legislation provides that electronic and digital records of bankers’ books will be admissible, valid and legally enforceable as evidence in judicial proceedings. It also seeks to standardise the certification of banking records and allows authentication through manual, digital and electronic signatures.

Replying to the discussion, Sitharaman said the existing Bankers’ Books Evidence Act, 1891 was framed when banking was predominantly paper-based. She said the rapid digitisation of India’s economy and the growing use of digital platforms for banking and financial transactions have made it necessary to update the legal framework.

The Finance Minister described the Bill as a major reform that would help the country move forward at a faster pace. She said the new legislation would establish a technology-neutral framework for recognising digital banking records in legal proceedings.

Participating in the debate, BJP member Arun Singh said the legislation replaces an outdated law enacted during British rule and would further strengthen the banking system, which he described as a key pillar of the Indian economy.

BJD member Manas Ranjan Mangaraj supported the objectives of the Bill but stressed the need for strong safeguards for data security and privacy, given the sensitive financial information contained in banking records.

Other members also participated in the discussion before the Rajya Sabha approved the legislation.