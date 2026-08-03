Parliament Proceedings Hit by Opposition Protests, Both Houses Adjourned

New Delhi: Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament were disrupted on Monday after Opposition members protested over the alleged police action against students demonstrating over the NEET issue, leading to repeated adjournments.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm, while the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition members.

When the Rajya Sabha met at 11 am, ministers laid papers on the table of the House. Chairman C P Radhakrishnan congratulated the Indian contingent for its performance at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where the country finished fourth with 39 medals.

He also praised India's para-athletes for their best-ever performance at the Commonwealth Para Games, where they won seven medals, including three gold, two silver and two bronze. Radhakrishnan said the athletes' achievements would inspire young Indians to pursue excellence through hard work and determination.

The Chairman then took up Zero Hour, but Opposition members began raising slogans over their demands. Despite several members raising issues of public importance, the continued uproar forced him to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla also congratulated Indian athletes for their performance at the Commonwealth Games, highlighting the country's tally of 13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze medals. He noted that Indian women athletes won 16 medals, including eight gold, and said the achievement would inspire millions of young sportspersons.

Birla also informed the House that Ahmedabad will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with the Games baton officially handed over to India during the closing ceremony in Glasgow.

However, when the Speaker began Question Hour, Opposition members protested over the alleged police action on students. As the disruption continued despite his appeals for order, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon.