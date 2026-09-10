Passenger Vehicle Crashes on NH-27 in Sonapur

Guwahati: Today, a passenger vehicle carrying several people was involved in an accident on National Highway 27 at Chamta in Sonapur, leaving several passengers injured.

As per reports, the vehicle was travelling from Jagiroad towards Guwahati when the driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to crash. Several passengers sustained injuries in the accident.

The injured passengers, along with the driver and handyman, were subsequently rushed to Sonapur District Hospital for medical treatment. Further details about the condition of those injured are awaited.

The accident comes amid growing concerns over road safety in Sonapur, where several crashes have reportedly occurred in recent weeks, allegedly due to the poor condition of the roads.

Earlier, six people were killed in Sonapur , triggering protests by local people and various organisations demanding immediate repairs and improvements to the road. Despite the protests and concerns raised by people , the condition of the road remains unchanged, with multiple accidents reportedly occurring in the area over the past 15 days.

The latest crash has once again raised questions over road safety and the need for urgent action by the authorities.