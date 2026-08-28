Assam: Five injured in school bus accident in Lakhaunjan

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A school bus and a Bolero pickup van collided head-on on National Highway 39 at Lakhaunjan under Bokakhat police station early on Thursday morning, leaving three teachers and two students seriously injured. Several others sustained minor injuries. The injured teachers have been identified as Nibha Gogoi, Anjana Singh, and Babita Singh. The two injured students are Bristina Thengal and Himangi Bailung.

The school bus of Bokakhat Christ Jyoti Higher Secondary School, bearing registration number AS05D6522, was travelling from Khumtai towards Bokakhat. There were three teachers and around 35 students on board. The van, bearing registration number AS01UC0363, was coming from the opposite side. According to reports, the Bolero pickup veered from its lane and collided with the school bus. The injured were given preliminary treatment at Kamalimiri Hospital in Bokakhat.

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