Pathsala Road Accident: Woman Killed, Daughter Critically Injured on NH-27

A 57-year-old woman, identified as Rina Devi, was killed, while her 25-year-old daughter, Papari Devi, sustained critical injuries after a speeding motorcycle allegedly hit them while they were crossing National Highway 27 in Pathsala, The accident occurred on the night of 12th November when Rina Devi and her daughter, Papari Devi, were crossing National Highway 27 in Pathsala, Bajali district.

As per information, a speeding motorcycle allegedly struck the two women. The impact left Rina Devi dead and her daughter critically injured. The motorcyclist allegedly fled the scene after hitting the pedestrians. The circumstances surrounding the collision have not been detailed in the available information.

The accident site was approximately 100 metres from Pathsala Police Station. Papari Devi aged 25, sustained critical injuries in the collision. She was initially taken to Pathsala Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

After the initial treatment, doctors referred her to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital for advanced medical care. However, her mother, Rina Devi, aged 57, died on spot . No further information about Papari Devi's medical condition has been provided.

The incident left one family dealing with a death and another member requiring advanced medical treatment.

The accident reportedly triggered tension in the area, with relatives of the deceased expressing anger over the incident. As per information family members approached the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pathsala Police Station and demanded strict action against the motorcyclist allegedly responsible for the collision.

The relatives reportedly raised their concerns before the police officer and sought action against the person who allegedly fled after hitting the two women.

The incident has brought pedestrian safety and reckless driving concerns into focus in the area.The reported involvement of a speeding motorcycle and the alleged escape of its rider have added to the concerns expressed by the deceased woman's relatives.

Pathsala Police Station is the police authority identified in connection with the incident. However, till the time of reporting the motorcyclist has not been identified, detained or arrested.

Further details regarding the police investigation, the circumstances of the collision and the injured woman's condition remain unavailable.