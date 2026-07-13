Patna Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Khan Sir in Coaching Institute Firing Case

Guwahati : Today, a civil court in Patna granted anticipatory bail to educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in connection with a firing incident outside his coaching institute.

The court also granted anticipatory bail to three of his staff members, while two security guards arrested in the case were released on regular bail, according to Khan Sir's legal counsel.

Advocate Arvind Kumar Mouar, representing Khan Sir, said the Principal District and Sessions Court granted anticipatory bail to Khan Sir, Khan Global Studies (KGS) manager Kanhaiya Kumar Singh, Ajit Kumar and Ankit Kumar Pandey. The court also granted regular bail to the two security guards, who had been in judicial custody.

The relief comes in connection with a case involving multiple FIRs, competing allegations and parallel investigations following violence outside the Khan Global Studies coaching centre in Patna's Musallahpur Haat area on the night of 2nd June.

The police, a group of 15 to 20 people allegedly associated with Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute arrived at the KGS premises at around 10.10 pm. The group allegedly pelted stones, vandalised property and assaulted security guard Chun Chun, who sustained head injuries during the attack.

Based on a complaint lodged by KGS manager Kanhaiya Kumar Singh, the Kadamkuan Police arrested Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute director Raushan Anand, along with Abhishek and Gaurav.

Following the incident, Khan Sir alleged that "anti-social elements" had attacked his security personnel and damaged the coaching institute.

However, the investigation later took a different turn after police said they had verified video footage purportedly showing two KGS security guards opening fire outside the institute after the violence had subsided. Investigators claimed that the guards told police they had acted on instructions from Khan Sir and others to fire at the crowd.

The case remains under investigation as police continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and the allegations made by both sides.