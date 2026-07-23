Pawan Khera Appears Before Assam Crime Branch in Guwahati

Guwahati:Today, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera is expected to appear before Assam Police Crime Branch (APCB) Guwahati, 11am on premises of the Crime Branch in connection with the defamation case filed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

Khera arrived from Delhi to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport, Guwahati before he was taken for questioning. He spoke to media and explained them the reasons of him failing to appear when he was summoned on three previous occasions.

He said he had informed the Crime Branch about his health issues and prior party commitments. “I had requested the Crime Branch as I was unwell and had party programmes. They accepted my request,” Khera said.

The Congress leader also discussed about the ongoing CJP protests in Delhi and other parts of the country. He reported that the protest is "very good" and is happening not only in Delhi, but also in Guwahati where Congress activists are demonstrating strongly.

Questioning the prevailing situation, Khera justified political protests as they were required when students and those involved in the education sector were experiencing hardships. For why should there not be political protest if the students and people associated with education are suffering? Their concerns are going unaddressed, and they're being pushed to the brink of being pushed to the edge.

Taking a swipe at the ruling establishment, Khera added, “Are we supposed to remain silent? Does the opposition have to wait to the sidelines?

He also spoke his appreciation for Assam and said, “I am very fond of visiting Assam and here I am always happy to visit Assam.

The Crime Branch had issued a third summons asking Khera to appear on 17th July. However, he missed it due to party commitment. The APCC said that he was at the Congress event Chhatron Ki Goonj in Bengaluru where Gandhi was also to be present.

Officials believe Khera's appearance is a significant step in the ongoing investigation into the defamation case.