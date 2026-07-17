Pawan Khera Skips Assam Crime Branch Summons, Cites Congress Programme in Bengaluru

Guwahati: The Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera will not appear before the Assam Police Crime Branch despite being summoned in connection with a defamation case filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As per the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Khera is unable to attend the scheduled questioning as he is participating in the Congress programme, 'Chhatron Ki Goonj', in Bengaluru, where senior party leader Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to take part.

The Crime Branch had directed Khera to appear for questioning on Friday. This marks the third occasion on which he has not appeared before the investigating agency after previously missing two scheduled appearances.

However, Khera had earlier appeared before the Crime Branch on two occasions and was questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Notably, Khera had earlier secured interim bail from the Supreme Court in connection with the case.