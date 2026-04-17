Peace, Security Top Priority: Manipur CM During Ukhrul Visit

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand on Thursday said the state government accords the highest priority to ensuring peace and security, as he interacted with residents during his visit to Ukhrul district.
During a stop at Sikibung village, the Chief Minister, accompanied by MLAs and officials, held discussions with members of the Tangkhul community, who raised concerns over the restoration of peace and stability in the region.
“I assured them that the Government accords the highest priority to ensuring peace and security. Necessary measures will be taken to prevent any breach of peace and maintain harmony,” he said in post on Facebook.
Khemchand also reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing developmental needs, including strengthening basic infrastructure to improve the quality of life in the village.
Later, the Chief Minister visited Ramva village, around 25 km from Ukhrul town, where he reviewed the progress of ongoing National Highway projects, including the NH-150 (Ukhrul–Kohima road).
The Chief Minister also expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and stated that the project would significantly boost connectivity and contribute to economic growth once completed.
Earlier, at Thowai Kuki village, Khemchand received a warm welcome from residents, who highlighted issues related to road connectivity, water supply and healthcare services.
“These concerns will be addressed on priority. The Government is committed to ensuring that essential services reach every village and to improving ease of living for all,” he added.