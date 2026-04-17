People of Bengal Want Change, BJP Govt: Manik Saha After Roadshows

Kolkata: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has claimed that people in West Bengal are demanding political change and favouring the formation of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, following large turnouts at party roadshows.
Saha, who campaigned in Maldah and Itahar assembly constituencies on Thursday, said the response from the public reflects a clear desire for a shift in governance.
“The people of Bengal are saying that change is needed and they want a BJP government,” he wrote on X.
He also participated in a roadshow in support of BJP candidate Gopal Chandra Saha in Maldah and described the public turnout as “unprecedented” and indicative of the party’s growing support base in the state.
At another campaign event in Itahar, Saha said the enthusiasm among the people signals a strong momentum for the BJP. He termed the response a “roar of the people” and expressed confidence that it would translate into electoral success.
“The saffron wave has reached every corner of Bengal and every person’s heart. This surge of people is clearly indicating that change is happening in the state,” he added.
Polling for the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held from April 23 to 29, 2026, to elect all 294 members of the state legislative assembly. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.