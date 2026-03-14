PM Modi Accuses Congress of Spreading Panic Amid Global Tensions

Silchar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday criticised the Indian National Congress, accusing the opposition party of attempting to create panic in the country at a time when the world is witnessing rising geopolitical tensions.
Speaking at a public meeting in Silchar during his visit to Assam, Modi said several regions across the globe are currently experiencing war-like situations and the Union government is working to ensure that the people of India face minimal disruption.
“War-like conditions are prevailing in several parts of the world today. Our government is working tirelessly to ensure that Indian citizens face minimal hardship and that the impact of these conflicts on the country remains limited,” the Prime Minister said.
He remarked that in such circumstances political parties are expected to act responsibly, but alleged that the Congress had failed to rise to the occasion.
“At such a critical time, the Congress was expected to act as a responsible political party. However, it has once again failed to fulfil this duty in matters concerning national interest,” he said.
Modi further alleged that the opposition party was trying to generate fear among the public for political advantage.
“The Congress is trying to create panic in the country, hoping the nation faces difficulties so that they can later direct all their criticism at me,” he said.
The Prime Minister also claimed that certain international forces were uneasy with India’s rapid development and suggested that the Congress was increasingly aligning with such interests.
“Certain global forces that are uncomfortable with India’s rapid development are, unfortunately, finding the Congress increasingly acting in line with their interests,” Modi added.