Several Congress Leaders to Join BJP on ‘Pre-Decided Schedule’: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said several Congress leaders are expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) according to a “pre-decided schedule”.
He said that the party has already begun preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking to reporters, Sarma emphasised that electoral readiness is an ongoing process for the BJP.
“For me, all elections are important. BJP has already started preparing for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections,” he said, adding that Congress leaders who are expected to switch sides would “comply with the schedule.”
The remarks came a day after former Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah formally joined the BJP at the party’s state headquarters, Vajpayee Bhawan, in Guwahati.
Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia was also present during the induction.
Borah’s move followed a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and approval from BJP national president JP Nadda. Soon after joining, Borah was appointed as a state executive member of the BJP’s Assam unit.
Chief Minister Sarma described Borah as the “last Hindu leader” in the Assam Congress and said he would be given a “favourable seat” to enhance his prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Borah is expected to contest from his home constituency of Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district.
Addressing party workers, Borah said he spent 32 years in the Congress but chose to join the BJP, prioritising national and regional interests over party loyalty.
“The interest of the country, my land and its people is far above personal or party interest,” he said.
He also praised Sarma, calling him the most influential leader in the Northeast, and expressed his intention to act as a bridge for Congress workers willing to join the BJP.