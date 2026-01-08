Pema Khandu Congratulates Achom Degio on Selection to Indian Women’s Futsal Team

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday congratulated Ms Achom Degio on her selection to the Indian Women’s Futsal Team for the upcoming SAFF Women’s Futsal Championship, calling it a moment of pride for the state.
In a message shared on social media, the Chief Minister said Degio, who hails from Bichom district, has earned her place in the national squad through determination, hard work and passion for the sport.
He noted that she has earlier represented India at the U-18 and U-19 levels.
"Heartiest congratulations to Ms Achom Degio on earning a place in the Indian Women’s Futsal Team for the SAFF Women’s Futsal Championship. Hailing from Bichom district and having represented India at the U-18 and U-19 levels, her journey reflects sheer determination, hard work, and love for the game," he added.
Khandu said her achievement would serve as a strong source of inspiration for young sportspersons in Arunachal Pradesh, encouraging them to pursue excellence in sports. He also wished her a stellar performance and success in the championship.
"This remarkable milestone brings immense pride to Arunachal Pradesh and stands as a powerful motivation for young sportspersons to dream big and pursue excellence in sports. Wishing her a stellar performance and great success in the championship ahead," the Chief Minister said.
Last year in January, Degio, a former India U-18 and U-19 international footballer from Arunachal Pradesh, was selected for the first-ever Indian Women’s Futsal Team. The team debuted in the international arena at the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
The 14-member team was announced by Indian women’s futsal team head coach, Joshuah Stan Vaz, after a two-phase camp in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. The team will face Hong Kong, hosts Indonesia, and Kyrgyzstan in Group B of the qualifiers, scheduled to take place from January 15 to 19.
Achom’s selection was a significant boost to the team, bringing her experience and skills to the fore.
The Indian Women’s Futsal Team’s participation in the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers marks a new chapter in Indian football, and the team is looking to make a strong impression in the international arena.