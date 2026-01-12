Lachit-1, Northeast India’s First Satellite, Launched from Sriharikota

Guwahati: Assam Don Bosco University marked a historic moment on January 12, with the launch of Lachit-1, the region’s first satellite, aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C62 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The launch took place at 10.18 a.m., with PSLV-C62 successfully placing its primary payload EOS-N1 and 15 co-passenger satellites, including Lachit-1, into a Sun Synchronous Orbit.

The landmark mission is led by Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU) in collaboration with Hyderabad-based space engineering firm Dhruva Space. According to official records, no satellite from Northeast India had earlier been registered to any institution, making Lachit-1 a first for the region.

Named after legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, the satellite is designed to operate for about 12 months. It will monitor atmospheric and environmental parameters such as temperature, humidity, and pollution using Internet of Things (IoT) technology. The satellite is also equipped with a store-and-forward communication system, enabling it to relay short messages during emergencies when conventional communication networks are disrupted.

Lachit-1 is a student-led mission developed entirely with ADBU’s own funding. The university launched its space programme in 2022 and has since expanded its work in satellite engineering, mission operations, and ground-station management. A dedicated Mission Control Room has been established at ADBU’s Tapesia campus near Guwahati to track and communicate with the satellite after deployment.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his best wishes to Assam Don Bosco University on the eve of the historic launch of LACHIT-1, the Northeast’s first satellite, aboard ISRO’s PSLV-C62. He said the achievement reflects the state government’s thrust on promoting science and technology and praised the efforts of the 50 students involved in the project. CM Sarma further said he was proud that the satellite has been named after the legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, calling it a fitting tribute to Assam’s history and spirit of innovation.

“This mission brings together young talent from across the Northeast and demonstrates how satellite-based communication can support disaster response and regional development,” said Prof. Vikramjit Kakati, mission director of Lachit-1 and Director of ADBU’s Research and Development Cell.

Engineers and scientists from Dhruva Space closely mentored ADBU students throughout the satellite’s lifecycle, from design and assembly to integration and testing. Once operational, Lachit-1 will also be accessible to the global amateur radio community. In partnership with the National Institute of Amateur Radio, training programmes will be conducted on the use of amateur satellites for emergency communication.

The successful launch of Lachit-1 today marks a significant step for Northeast India, highlighting the region’s growing presence in space science, innovation, and skill development.