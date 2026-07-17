Pema Khandu Inaugurates Redeveloped State Guest House-II in Itanagar

Guwahati: Today, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, inaugurated State Guest House-II in Itanagar, a redeveloped facility completed under the Itanagar Smart City Mission.

The project, executed by the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ISCDCL), has transformed the erstwhile Hotel Donyi Polo Ashok, established in 1982, into a modern state guest house equipped with upgraded infrastructure and contemporary amenities. The redevelopment work was carried out by Ganpati Construction Company of Guwahati, Assam.

The newly inaugurated guest house features 15 fully furnished air-conditioned rooms, a conference hall with a seating capacity of 35, G+1 accommodation for staff and drivers, a 250 KVA power backup system, parking space for 40 four-wheelers, a CCTV control room, and a 40,000-litre water storage facility.

Khandu said the new facility would strengthen the state's hospitality infrastructure by providing high-quality accommodation for official guests and visitors.

Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja said the project demonstrates how a defunct public asset can be successfully repurposed into world-class infrastructure under the Smart City Mission.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, ISCDCL Chief Executive Officer Dahey Sangno said the objective of the project was to renovate the abandoned Hotel Donyi Polo Ashok into a modern State Guest House-II while preserving its utility.

Sangno also showcased the progress of other Smart City projects in the capital, noting that delays in the execution of some works were primarily due to the limited availability of construction materials within Arunachal Pradesh.

Showing the ongoing redevelopment of the Daily Market in Naharlagun, Sangno said the construction of a new G+4 structure, replacing the earlier G+2 building, had contributed to delays in completing the multi-crore market project. He added that the facility is being developed to rehabilitate vendors who were displaced after a devastating fire destroyed the market several years ago.