Pema Khandu participates in Census 2027 self-enumeration, urges public to join

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday took part in the self-enumeration phase of the Houselisting and Housing Census under Census 2027 and called on citizens to actively participate in the exercise.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Khandu said he completed his own self-enumeration digitally for the first time using geo-tagging and mapping tools.
“Took part in the Self-Enumeration phase of the Houselisting and Housing Census under Census 2027… completing my own self-enumeration for the very first time,” he added.
The chief minister informed that the self-enumeration phase will continue from April 16 to April 30, allowing households to submit their details digitally. This will be followed by field operations from May 1 to May 30, during which enumerators will visit households for data collection.
“The Self-Enumeration phase is underway… giving every household the opportunity to participate digitally and provide accurate information,” the Chief Minister said.
Khandu also urged people to cooperate with the process to ensure accurate data collection.
“I urge every household to participate actively during the self-enumeration phase and extend full cooperation to enumerators during the field visits,” he said.
The exercise is part of preparations for Census 2027 and aims to improve the accuracy and efficiency of data collection through digital tools.