Assam CM accuses TMC of spreading false claims on food habits ahead of Bengal polls

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of spreading “false claims” that the BJP would restrict consumption of meat and fish if voted to power in West Bengal.
Addressing an election rally in north Bengal, Sarma said there are no such restrictions in BJP-ruled Assam and people are free to consume non-vegetarian food.
“You can go to Dhubri or Goalpara and eat fish and meat as much as you want; there is no restriction,” he added.
The Chief Minister also said that the only restriction in Assam pertains to beef consumption and alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was raising the issue for political reasons.
“Mamata Banerjee is worried that once a BJP government is formed in West Bengal, the beef trade here will stop,” he claimed.
Sarma further accused the TMC of allowing cattle smuggling to Bangladesh to continue for vested interests.
Commenting on the illegal immigration, Sarma said that West Bengal needs a government capable of dealing firmly with these things.
“We have to make the BJP victorious in West Bengal in this election to ensure this,” he said.
Highlighting Assam’s policies, he claimed that his government has acted against illegal encroachment, adding, “We evicted them from illegally occupied land”.
He also drew a comparison on employee benefits, stating that Assam government employees receive 50 per cent dearness allowance, while those in West Bengal get “only 22 per cent DA”.