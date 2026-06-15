Pen Bomb Scare From Different Parts Of India Causing Fear Among People

New Delhi: A public safety alert has been issued after reports from Uttar Pradesh of people being injured after allegedly handling explosive devices disguised as ordinary pens.

As per available information, the suspicious objects resemble regular writing pens, making them difficult to distinguish from harmless stationery. Reports suggest that several people sustained injuries after coming into contact with the devices, prompting authorities and safety experts to urge the public to remain vigilant.

Concerns have emerged that such pen-like objects may be deliberately left in public places by miscreants. As a precaution, residents are being advised not to pick up, handle or attempt to use any unidentified pen or similar object found in public spaces, including roadsides, parks and other unattended locations.

Officials warn that some of these devices may be designed to detonate when pressed or activated, posing a serious risk to anyone who comes into contact with them. Particular emphasis is being placed on child safety. Parents and guardians have been urged to educate children about the dangers of picking up unfamiliar objects from the ground and to ensure they understand the importance of reporting such items to a responsible adult.

The Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru police have called on citizens to remain alert while avoiding panic, stressing that public awareness and caution are key to preventing accidents. Further information are awaited