Uttar Pradesh govt forms SIT to probe allegations of 'missing donations' at Ram Mandir

Lucknow: Following the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged irregularities of monetary offerings made at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

According to sources, the SIT comprises Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police (IG) for the Lucknow Range Kiran S, and UP Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan. The team has been reportedly directed to submit a preliminary report within seven days and a final report within 15 days.

A controversy erupted following Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's allegation that crores of rupees have been found missing from the offerings made at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. He sought judicial intervention in the matter.

In a post on social media platform X, Yadav said: "This is an extremely sensitive piece of news for devotees of Lord Ram across the entire world: crores of rupees in offerings to the 'Ram Mandir' have been found missing."

He had called the incident "utterly shameful" for the temple trust.

Notably, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had requested a comprehensive investigation by an SIT.

According to a trust spokesperson, the trust had appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for an SIT probe, stating that misleading information and rumours were being spread about the incident, creating confusion among devotees. (IANS)

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