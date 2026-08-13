Pijush Hazarika Clarifies Assam’s Stand on Kaziranga Eco-Sensitive Zone

Guwahati: Today, Pijush Hazarika clarified the state government’s position on the proposed Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around Kaziranga National Park, stating that Assam is proceeding in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.

Hazarika said reports claiming that the government was reducing the ESZ around Kaziranga from 10 km to 1 km were misleading. As per the minister, the Supreme Court has directed state governments to notify ESZs around national parks within a range of 1 km to 3 km. Where an ESZ has not been notified by a state government, the zone is to extend up to 10 km.

The minister said Assam had not previously notified the ESZ around Kaziranga National Park and was now taking steps in accordance with the court’s directions.

He maintained that the government’s move does not amount to reducing or diluting environmental protection around the world-renowned national park. Instead, he said, it is intended to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court’s guidelines.