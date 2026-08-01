Kaziranga National Park To Ban Mobile Phones Inside The Protected Area Of The Park

Guwahati: The Kaziranga National Park authorities have decided to prohibit the use of mobile phones inside the protected area and make online booking compulsory for tourists as part of new measures aimed at improving visitor management and wildlife conservation.

The decision was taken after discussions with Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah. The new regulations are expected to be implemented in compliance with directions issued by the higher judiciary and to strengthen the overall management of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Under the revised guidelines, visitors will be required to book safari tickets online before entering the park. Officials believe the move will streamline the booking process, improve transparency and help regulate the number of tourists entering the reserve.

In addition, the use of mobile phones within the national park will be prohibited to minimise disturbance to wildlife and ensure a more disciplined and eco-friendly tourism experience. The department are also considering temporarily closing the park for a few days to facilitate the implementation of the new measures and related administrative arrangements.

The park administration said the initiative is intended to enhance wildlife protection while promoting responsible tourism. Further details regarding the implementation timeline and operational guidelines are expected to be announced in the coming days.