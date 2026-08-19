Pijush Hazarika Reviews Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, Calls for Makhana Mission in Karbi Anglong

Karbi Anglong: Assam Minister and Guardian Minister of Karbi Anglong, Pijush Hazarika, on Wednesday chaired a review meeting on the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) at Taralangso during his first visit to the district in his capacity as Guardian Minister.

The meeting was attended by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, MLAs and Executive Members. Hazarika reviewed the utilisation of AIF loans, which come with a 3 per cent interest subvention, and discussed measures to extend the benefits to more farmers and agri-entrepreneurs.

He reviewed the coverage of PM-KISAN and stressed the need to resolve land ownership-related issues so that more eligible farmers can access the scheme. The minister also reviewed paddy procurement arrangements and progress, emphasising timely implementation.

Efforts to promote women entrepreneurship were also discussed, with Hazarika calling for more opportunities for women in agriculture and allied sectors.

The meeting further reviewed targets for oil palm and horticulture cultivation. Hazarika highlighted the potential of oil palm to generate higher returns for farmers and discussed the target of producing five crore horticulture saplings annually.

On pineapple cultivation, he stressed the need to promote processing and value addition to help farmers secure better returns from increased production.

Hazarika also called for expanding makhana cultivation in Assam to boost farmers’ income. He directed the Agriculture Department to formulate a Makhana Mission for promoting foxtail nut production in the state and assured all possible government support.

The minister said the government would closely follow up on the priorities discussed during the meeting to ensure that agricultural schemes and initiatives translate into tangible benefits for farmers and entrepreneurs across Karbi Anglong.