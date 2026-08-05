Assam: Sarbananda Sonowal holds review meeting to solve Dibrugarh’s growing traffic congestion

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday attended a crucial review meeting to discuss permanent solutions for Dibrugarh’s traffic congestion and strategies for the city’s overall infrastructural development.

Sharing on X, Sonowal wrote, “Shared key suggestions in the presence of the DC, DRM of NFR’s Tinsukia Division, Mayor, Dy Mayor, and Commissioner of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation.”

“A major focus of today’s discussion was accelerating construction of a modern parking facility on railway land to ease city congestion. Our top priority is rapid implementation of initiatives that ensure better urban planning, seamless traffic management and maximum convenience for the people of Dibrugarh,” Sonowal stated.

Also Read: Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviews Flood Relief Measures in Sivasagar