Pijush Hazarika Reviews Farming Activities at Kamalpur Seed Farm

Guwahati: Today, Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika visited the Jajikona Seed Farm of the Assam Seed Corporation Limited in Kamalpur, where he interacted with farmers and reviewed ongoing agricultural activities.

During the visit, the minister discussed the importance of quality seeds, modern farming techniques and measures to further strengthen Assam's agriculture sector. He also sought feedback from farmers on improving productivity and promoting sustainable agricultural development across the state.

Interacting with the farming community, Hazarika acknowledged the vital role farmers play in strengthening Assam's agricultural economy. He said spending time with farmers brings him immense satisfaction and praised their dedication to nurturing the state's agricultural landscape.

Expressing optimism for the ongoing cultivation season, the minister hoped that the coming months would reward farmers' hard work with a bountiful harvest. He also reaffirmed the Assam Government's commitment to supporting the farming community through improved agricultural practices, quality seed production and farmer-centric initiatives aimed at boosting productivity and ensuring long-term agricultural growth.