Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika launches farmer registration for small tea growers

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BISWANATH CHARIALI: Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika officially launched the farmer registration drive for small tea growers at two separate locations in Biswanath district on Friday. It is noteworthy that through this ongoing registration drive across Assam, tea growers will henceforth be granted the status of farmers, allowing them to avail benefits from all government schemes.

Addressing the gathering at the first meeting held in Behali on this occasion, the agriculture minister explained how small tea growers would benefit governmentally through this registration. In the special programme held at the Srimanta Sankardeva Auditorium in Borgang, District Agriculture Officer Baneswar Bey delivered the welcome address, while Sonitpur Lok Sabha MP Ranjit Dutta delivered a brief speech.

On the other hand, addressing the second meeting held at the Kamlakanta Natya Samaj in Biswanath Chariali, Minister Hazarika highlighted the positive outcomes for tea growers resulting from the inclusion of small tea growers in the farmer registration process.

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