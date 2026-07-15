Pioneering Missionary Surgeon Dr Kenneth V. Dodgson Passes Away at 100

Guwahati: Dr Kenneth V. Dodgson, the pioneering American medical missionary and surgeon who transformed healthcare services in Assam's Jorhat, passed away on 12th July at the age of 100.

Commissioned by the American Baptist Foreign Mission Society, Dr Dodgson arrived in Jorhat in 1957 and devoted the next 24 years to serving at the Jorhat Christian Medical Centre (JCMC), where he played a pivotal role in strengthening medical care and expanding healthcare access in the region.

During his tenure, Dr Dodgson personally performed more than 11,000 surgeries and deliveries, while the hospital, with a capacity of 150 beds, provided treatment to over 100,000 inpatients. His dedication and expertise earned him widespread respect among patients and colleagues alike.

Dr Dodgson was instrumental in modernising the institution by expanding its outpatient services and upgrading radiology, laboratory, physiotherapy and surgical facilities. His efforts significantly enhanced the hospital's ability to provide quality healthcare to people across Upper Assam and neighbouring regions.

Beyond his clinical contributions, he was committed to ensuring the long-term sustainability of the institution by mentoring and training Indian doctors, nurses and administrators to independently manage and lead the hospital.

After returning to the United States in 1981, Dr Dodgson joined the University of Rochester Medical Center, where he continued his medical career. His legacy remains deeply embedded in the Jorhat Christian Medical Centre, which celebrated its centenary in 2024.