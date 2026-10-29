Pijush Hazarika Inspects Oil Palm and Pineapple Cultivation in Barak Valley

Guwahati: Pijush Hazarika today, visited the Barak Valley to inspect oil palm cultivation at Dewan Tea Estate and pineapple farms at Phulerthal Markulin under the Lakhipur Assembly constituency in Cachar district.

Hazarika, who arrived in Silchar, first visited Dewan Tea Estate to assess oil palm cultivation and understand the production process. After his visit, he expressed satisfaction with the progress of the plantation in a social media post.

“Delighted to see the thriving oil palm plantation at Dewan Tea Estate. Barak Valley’s farming community embracing this call for diversification signals a vibrant new chapter for Assam’s agriculture,” he wrote.

Pijush Hazarika later visited pineapple farms at Markulin in the Fulertal area, where he interacted with local growers to learn about their cultivation practices, production levels and challenges.

During the interaction, farmers showed various difficulties and placed their demands before the minister. Hazarika described Markulin’s pineapples as a source of pride for Assam, noting that the produce reaches markets across India and is also exported internationally. He assured the farmers that steps would be taken to address some of their demands at the earliest.

As part of his Barak Valley tour, Hazarika was also scheduled to attend an important meeting at the Silchar District Commissioner’s office before proceeding to Hailakandi later today.