Hajo: Thief Caught Red-Handed While Attempting to Steal Copper Equipment from BSNL Office

Guwahati: A man from Nalbari, named Saifuddin was caught red-handed while allegedly attempting to steal electrical equipment from a BSNL office in Damdama, Hajo. The action was carried out when Saifuddin allegedly entered the BSNL office with the intention of stealing copper electrical components connected to the power plant system.

He was reportedly caught in the act while attempting to cut and remove the copper equipment. Satff member of the telecommunications department caught him before he could complete the alleged theft.

After he was caught the BSNL office authorities handed Saifuddin over to the police for further action. The accused is reportedly a resident of Nalbari district.

The incident raises concerns over the security of essential telecommunications infrastructure, where the theft of electrical components could potentially affect equipment and operations. Further details regarding the circumstances under which the accused entered the premises are awaited.

However, the allegations against Saifuddin remain subject to the outcome of the police investigation.