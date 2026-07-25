PM Modi Assures Full Central Support for Assam Flood Relief

Guwahati: Today, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to review the flood situation in the state and assured full support from the Centre for relief, rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts.

On social media platform Twitter, Sarma shared the update, in which the Prime Minister had contacted him to seek the situation of the flood in Assam. In the discussion, Modi inquired about the scale of the damage, the progress of the relief efforts, and the critical issues encountered on the ground.

The Chief Minsiter, Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the Prime Minister about the steps taken by the Assam Government, such as providing assistance and relief to all the flood-affected families in the state.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep condolences over the loss of life and property due to floods, Sarma said. Modi also assured citizens of Assam to the people that the disaster is being addressed as a top priority by the Central Government.

The Central government of India will provide all possible support to the state for the relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction activities, Sarma said. He also thanked the Prime Minister for his reassurance and ongoing support in the prevailing crisis.