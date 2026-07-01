Flood Situation Remains Unchanged in Tihu Areas as Morapagaldia River Swells Again

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The flood situation in Sandheli, Makrapar, and Barpit villages near Tihu in Assam’s Nalbari district remained largely unchanged on Tuesday, with residents continuing to face severe hardship. The areas were inundated after continuous rainfall over the past few days caused the Morapagaldia river to swell and overflow, flooding vast stretches of low-lying land.

According to locals, the situation has worsened because damaged portions of the embankment were not repaired in time. As a result, floodwaters have been entering the affected areas through the breached sections of the embankment, inundating large tracts of land.

Although floodwaters had started to recede over the past two days, heavy rainfall in neighbouring Bhutan caused the water level of the Morapagaldia river to rise again overnight.

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