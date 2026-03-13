PM Modi Calls Congress a ‘Shop of False Promises’, Highlights Development in Bodoland

Kokrajhar, Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a strong critique of the Congress, describing it as a “shop of false promises” that adds “four super-lies” to every unfulfilled pledge.
Addressing a gathering in Kokrajhar virtually from Guwahati ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, he said Congress had historically neglected Bodoland and misled generations of its residents with empty assurances.
“Congress is a shop of false promises, and with one false promise, it also gives four super lies as a gift. The Congress kept many generations of Bodoland trapped in false hopes. Once you entrusted the BJP-NDA with responsibility, we approached our work with sincerity,” PM Modi said.
He contrasted Congress’ divisive politics with the BJP’s focus on lasting peace, highlighting the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord, which united major organisations and groups in the region for the first time.
The Prime Minister also accused Congress of allowing illegal infiltration into Assam.
“Significant portions of tribal land were wrongly allocated to outsiders. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is working tirelessly to reclaim it,” he said.
PM Modi warned that Congress’ policies had threatened the safety and security of Assam, impacting the core elements of life: ‘Roti’ (livelihood), ‘Beti’ (daughters), and ‘Mati’ (land). He noted that decades of Congress rule had denied indigenous communities legal rights over their land, particularly in Dhubri and Goalpara, altering the demographic balance in Bodoland.
He praised CM Sarma’s ongoing efforts to restore these lands, emphasising that development and peace in the region have accelerated under BJP rule.