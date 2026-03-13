PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone for Rs 4,574 Crore Development Projects in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday performed the Bhoomi Pujan and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 4,574 crore in Kokrajhar.
The projects include Asom Mala 3.0, which will expand Assam’s road network by over 800 km, the Wagon POH Workshop at Bansbari, and multiple BTR road infrastructure projects.
Speaking on the occasion on micro-blogging site X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Asom Mala 3.0 project will improve road connectivity across the state, while the new workshop and road initiatives will create employment and strengthen industrial and transport infrastructure in the Bodoland Territorial Region.
"Gratitude to Adarniya @narendramodi ji for performing the Bhoomi Pujan & laying foundation stone of a host of projects worth ₹4574cr, viz. Asom Mala 3.0 will further develop Assam's road network by over 800km and create roads so fine that will make Opposition whine. The Wagon POH workshop will be an important industrial base in BTR & create job opportunities, while the new road projects will strengthen connectivity," he wrote on X.
The Assam Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to PM Modi for initiating the projects and thanked Kokrajhar residents for attending the ceremony despite adverse weather conditions.
"I again thank Adarniya @narendramodi ji for kickstarting these important projects and bringing peace and development in the region. I also thank the people of Kokrajhar for turning out in large numbers to witness the occasion, despite the inclement weather," he added.