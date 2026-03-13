PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone for Rs 4,574 Crore Development Projects in Kokrajhar

"Gratitude to Adarniya @narendramodi ji for performing the Bhoomi Pujan & laying foundation stone of a host of projects worth ₹4574cr, viz. Asom Mala 3.0 will further develop Assam's road network by over 800km and create roads so fine that will make Opposition whine. The Wagon POH workshop will be an important industrial base in BTR & create job opportunities, while the new road projects will strengthen connectivity," he wrote on X.