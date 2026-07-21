PM Modi Calls NEET Paper Leak a ‘Grave Sin’

Guwahati: Today the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the NEET paper leak as a "ghor paap" (grave sin), stating that the government acted swiftly after reports of the examination irregularities emerged.

Speaking at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Prime Minister emphasised the government's zero-tolerance policy towards examination malpractice and assured that strict action had been taken against those responsible.

As per Rijiju, all those accused in connection with the paper leak have been arrested, with 13 people are currently in judicial custody. He said the government acted promptly to safeguard the future of students and conducted the re-examination without delaying the declaration of results.

Quoting the Prime Minister, Rijiju said, "Regarding the NEET exam, the Prime Minister stated that the government took immediate action upon receiving reports of irregularities. Thirteen individuals were arrested and jailed. Furthermore, prioritising the students' futures, a re-examination was successfully conducted without delaying the results. He also outlined the stringent measures being taken to prevent such leaks in the future and stressed the need to punish the guilty while establishing a foolproof examination system."

The Prime Minister's remarks came against the backdrop of protests in the national capital led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over the alleged paper leak and the lack of accountability.

On 20th July , protesters, including students and youth, clashed with police while marching towards Parliament. Police used batons and fired tear gas shells to disperse the demonstrators after the protest turned violent.

The protesters raised three key demands: the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the discharge of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk from hospital, and compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide following the paper leak controversy.