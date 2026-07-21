Delhi Police Register Five FIRs, Investigation Alleged Conspiracy Behind Jantar Mantar Violence

Guwahati: The Delhi Police have registered five FIRs in connection with the alleged violence, stone-pelting and vandalism during 20th July protest at Jantar Mantar and are investigating whether the unrest was part of a pre-planned conspiracy.

As per police sources, the FIRs have been registered at the Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

One FIR relates to the alleged unauthorised operation of a drone in the New Delhi district during the ongoing Parliament session. Another concerns an alleged conspiracy to incite violence, with investigators claiming to have gathered key evidence during the probe. Two additional FIRs have been registered over allegations of obstructing government officials, assaulting police personnel and damaging public property.

The FIR registered at Parliament Street Police Station invokes several sections of the BNS, including offences relating to disobedience of lawful orders issued by public servants, obstruction of public officials, assault on public servants, unlawful assembly, rioting, criminal conspiracy, endangering public safety and acts committed with common intention. It also includes provisions under the Arms Act and the PDPP Act for the alleged possession of prohibited weapons and damage to public property.

According to the FIR, the accused unlawfully assembled, disrupted public order, obstructed government work, engaged in violent activities and damaged public property. The allegations are currently under investigation.

Police sources said additional FIRs may be registered as investigators continue to identify those involved through video evidence.

Officials alleged that some protesters vandalised police vehicles and pelted stones at a police team near Regal Cinema in the Outer Circle of Connaught Place. The incident remains under investigation.

The Delhi Police are relying heavily on digital evidence, with investigators examining more than 250 videos, including footage captured on mobile phones, CCTV cameras, drones and police body-worn cameras. The footage is being analysed to identify those allegedly involved in the violence and to determine whether any suspects have previous criminal records.

Investigators are also examining whether those accused of stone-pelting, vandalising public property and attacking police personnel during the protest acted in a coordinated and organised manner. The police said the investigation remains ongoing, and further legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected.