PM Modi Calls Union Budget 2026 Historic, Says It Empowers Women and Strengthens Reform Path

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the Union Budget 2026 as historic, stating that it reflects strong women empowerment, accelerates India’s reform journey and lays a firm foundation for long-term national growth.

Congratulating Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget, the Prime Minister said she has created history as a woman Finance Minister by delivering the Budget for the ninth time in a row.

He said the Budget converts the aspirations of the people into tangible outcomes and strengthens India’s march towards becoming a developed nation.

“Today’s Budget is historic. It reflects the strong empowerment of the nation’s women power,” the Prime Minister said, praising Sitharaman’s role in shaping the country’s economic roadmap.

PM Modi said the Budget acts like a “highway of immense opportunities”, providing momentum to reforms while turning present-day ambitions into reality.

He added that the proposals outlined in the Budget would help unlock growth across sectors and support India’s long-term development goals.

Emphasising the country’s larger economic vision, the Prime Minister said India’s ambitions go beyond being the world’s fastest-growing economy.

“The 140 crore citizens of India want the country to become the world’s third-largest economy as soon as possible,” he said.

According to PM Modi, Union Budget 2026 lays a strong base for India’s “high flight” towards achieving the goal of a developed nation by 2047, aligning growth with empowerment and sustained reforms.

AI:0 P:0 Words: 252