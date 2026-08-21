PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting with Secretaries, Calls for Long-Term Vision and Better Governance

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the third high-level meeting with Secretaries to the Government of India at his residence, focusing on the future action agenda of ministries and departments dealing with infrastructure and connectivity, security, external affairs and governance.

During the meeting, Modi urged senior officials to adopt a long-term perspective while planning how the country should develop in the coming years.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for greater interoperability between government departments and more effective use of data, describing data as a national asset and an important resource for the future.

He said working in silos was not only an organisational challenge but also a problem of mindset, and called on officials to work with a greater sense of belonging and collective responsibility.

Modi also emphasised the importance of informal interaction and team-building among officers. He called for stronger engagement between government departments, universities and young people to bring fresh ideas and perspectives into policymaking.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need to further strengthen India’s defence industry and make it more competitive globally. Referring to the experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the West Asia crisis, he said coordination mechanisms developed during such situations should become a natural part of the government’s work culture.

Modi also called for greater and more effective use of Artificial Intelligence while ensuring appropriate human intervention. He urged officials to explore innovative ways of combining AI capabilities with human expertise.

Concluding the meeting, the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of a whole-of-government approach, stronger coordination, innovative thinking and collective ownership to address complex challenges and shape India’s future with a long-term vision.

During the meeting, Secretaries shared their experiences on sectoral priorities, emerging challenges and implementation-related issues.

The Cabinet Secretary, Secretaries of key ministries and departments and senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office attended the meeting.