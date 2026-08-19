Nagaland connected to National Gas Grid as ONGC, IGGL commission key gas infrastructure

GUWAHATI: State?owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) on Tuesday reached major milestones in strengthening the Northeast's natural gas infrastructure by commissioning gas evacuation facilities at Khoraghat GGS?1 in Assam.

The development was accompanied by the successful injection of natural gas into the Dergaon?Dimapur Pipeline, connecting Nagaland to the North East Gas Grid (NEGG) and the National Gas Grid for the first time. A spokesman said the gas evacuation facility at Khoraghat GGS?1 in Golaghat district of Assam will enable surplus associated natural gas from the Upper Assam Shelf to be processed and evacuated through the NEGG developed by IGGL.

The commissioning of the Dergaon?Dimapur Pipeline marks a significant step in integrating the Northeast more closely with India's emerging gas?based economy and strengthening the region's natural gas infrastructure.

With the pipeline's commissioning, Nagaland has been connected to the National Gas Grid for the first time, opening opportunities for greater availability of clean, reliable natural gas for industrial, commercial, and other consumers in the state, the spokesman said.

A key significance of the development is the first-time integration of a regional gas source from the Northeast with the National Gas Grid. The pipeline will facilitate the evacuation and monetisation of natural gas produced from ONGC's Jorhat Asset in Assam, thereby improving the utilisation of indigenous gas resources from the region. (IANS)

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