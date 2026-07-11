PM Modi Concludes His Tour, Elevates India-New Zealand Ties to Strategic Partnership

Guwahati: Today, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, returning to India after a landmark tour that strengthened diplomatic, economic and strategic ties across the Indo-Pacific.

The final leg of the visit saw India and New Zealand elevate their bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership, with the two countries adopting the India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030. The roadmap outlines an ambitious framework for cooperation in trade, defence, maritime security, education, agriculture, innovation and people-to-people exchanges.

Prime Minister Modi, who visited New Zealand at the invitation of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, received a traditional Maori welcome and held extensive bilateral talks. In a special gesture, Luxon personally saw him off at the airport.

The two nations signed 18 key agreements, including pacts on maritime cooperation, counter-terrorism, disaster management, animal husbandry, tourism, sports, cultural exchanges and scientific research. Both countries also agreed to work towards doubling bilateral trade to NZD 7 billion by 2030 and reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the recently concluded India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement.

Earlier in Indonesia, Modi held talks with President Prabowo Subianto, reaffirming the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. A major highlight was the joint inauguration of the restored Prambanan Temple, symbolising the two countries' shared civilisational heritage.

In Australia, Modi attended the third Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The two leaders adopted a Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation and expanded collaboration in critical minerals, clean energy and trade. Australia also finalised arrangements to export uranium to India for peaceful civilian use under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.

The Ministry of External Affairs described the visit as one that "deepened bonds, strengthened partnerships and shaped a shared future", highlighting its significant outcomes across diplomacy, trade, security and regional cooperation.